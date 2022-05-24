Manchester City needed "resilience, guts and courage" to come from behind against Aston Villa and win the Premier League, according to journalist Rory Smith.

Pep Guardiola's side are rightly lauded for their outstanding quality but Smith believes they also have these other less-heralded qualities in abundance.

"City were staring down the barrel after 65 minutes," Smith told a special edition of BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"They would have assumed Liverpool would score a winner against Wolves. I think it's resilience, guts and courage that got them through.

"They have all of that in vast quantities but they don't often need it because they're so good."

Former Chelsea and Celtic forward Chris Sutton agreed, arguing City have "always had character" under Guardiola.

