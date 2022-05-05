Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl is not making special plans to contain Brentford's Christian Eriksen on Saturday - but is aware of the "top quality" of the Denmark playmaker.

"We are not a man-marking team in general," Hasenhuttl said. "It's not our way to man-mark a player, however good he is, because there is too much going on in the Premier League.

"But sure, he has done a fantastic job and is a top player. We have to take care of his options and passes and stop him playing how he wants to play.

"We'll have to be very compact and organised."

Hasenhuttl praised Brentford's "big success" this season but sounded a warning about next year should the Bees confirm their stay for a second campaign.

"We always seem to have one high-flying promoted team and this year it's been Brentford," he said. "They have had some really good results.

"Next year will be the tougher one. We have seen that before with promoted sides."