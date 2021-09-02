On this day in 2013, Mesut Ozil joined Arsenal from Real Madrid for what was then a club record fee of £42.4m.

The Germany midfielder's creativity and vision soon made him a crowd favourite and an impressive start helped the Gunners win the FA Cup in his first season - their first silverware in nine years.

Ozil, who scored 44 goals in 254 appearances for Arsenal, was an FA Cup winner again the following season and his flair and technical abilities continued to catch the eye.

In the 2015-16 season, he produced 19 assists in a single campaign, only one short of the Premier League record - now jointly held by Thierry Henry and Kevin de Bruyne - and he was named Arsenal's player of the season.

A third FA Cup triumph followed in 2017 and Ozil became the highest-paid player in the club's history in January 2018, signing a new three-and-a-half-year deal.

But despite starting the first 10 Premier League games under current boss Mikel Arteta before the coronavirus pandemic hit, Ozil did not play for the club again and joined Fenerbahce on a free transfer in January 2021.