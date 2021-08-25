Burnley v Leeds: Head-to-head stats
Burnley have won three of their last four home league games against Leeds (one loss), though that one defeat did come in this same fixture last season (4-0).
Of the 38 opponents Leeds have faced at least 50 times in English league football, only against Coventry (53.8%) do they have a higher win rate than they do against Burnley (51.7% - won 31/60).
Burnley have lost each of their last five Premier League games at Turf Moor, while they have only suffered a longer run of home league defeats once in their history (seven consecutive home defeats in February 1890).