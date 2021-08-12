Premier League clubs are preparing for the return of capacity crowds for the first time since March 2020.

The easing of coronavirus restrictions will see stadiums have no social distancing measures in place in the stands, but there will be random Covid-19 status checks as fans enter grounds.

There remains uncertainty on whether 'vaccine passports' will be introduced from October 2021.

So what are the rules at St Mary's this season?

- No mandatory Covid-19 checks, but Southampton will follow the current Premier League guidelines, including potential spot checks.

- Supporters must also wear a face covering when queuing to enter the stadium and at all times in the stadium until sat in their seats.

