Sir Jim Ratcliffe met Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag on a visit to Old Trafford.

Ratcliffe and Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani have made offers to buy United.

The INEOS founder was joined by former British Cycling chief Sir David Brailsford, now director of sport at INEOS Sport, for a presentation conducted by senior staff at United.

"I just met them and shook hands but I am focussed on the game," said Ten Hag. "Others are dealing with potential investors. Let’s talk about the game."