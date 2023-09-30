Hibs manager Nick Montgomery: "A really frustrating afternoon, we deserved to win the game. 23 shots, 10 on target. Dominated the game possession wise. They worked hard, both keepers were v good today. Their keeper dropped on everything.

"It was one of those games, it wouldn't drop for us in the box. But I'm really proud of the boys. It's been a big week, they've kept going. Sometimes you need a bit of luck. Stats show we should've won - but stats don't win games.

"The boys are disappointed in there. I felt if the game had run longer, we would've scored. I'm not sure why it was only three minutes of injury time, but no excuses. It's a good point for them.

"I played in a lot of derbies myself, but I can't wait for the game. Everyone loves a derby. We go there full of confidence."