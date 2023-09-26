'No hiding from it' - MacLean

St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean says his side must start winning games soon, or risk becoming detached at the foot of the Premiership.

Saints are currently three points adrift at the bottom of the table, having taken just two points from their opening six league games.

MacLean knows the winless run can't continue and is hoping they can finally get a victory on the board at home to Livingston on Saturday.

"We have not started the season well, we know that," he said. "I think every game that you tick off and you don’t [win], it becomes harder and harder, so you need to try and get those three points as soon as you can and then try and get on a little run and that is what we are looking to do.

"There is no hiding from that we are bottom of the league, we are there for a reason so we need to be better, we play Livingston, we beat Livingston at the weekend we go a point behind them , everything is still really close but you can soon become detached so we need to start winning games soon.

"We are just looking at one game at a time , I think Livingston is a huge game and one we want to win and we need to go and win. I think for the young group we have got, once we get that win , hopefully we will just kick on and hopefully we can move up that league.’

‘We need to start getting results. I do believe in the group, I think we are going to get there , lets just hope it is this weekend."