Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui told Sky Sports: "In the first half they worked through us.

"For me, we should have had a penalty. We are very unlucky with the referee. We were unlucky against Liverpool and then again today.

"In the second half we improved a lot. We changed a lot of things and were able to get at them.

"It was a pity that we had no changes left to make after they scored. We lost against a very good team."