Chelsea are interested in signing Borussia Monchengladbach's Manu Kone with the 21-year-old France midfielder also attracting interest from Paris St-Germain. (Sun), external

The Blues are also open to selling England midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek, 27, this summer, with five Premier League clubs, plus AC Milan and Roma interested. (Football Insider), external

