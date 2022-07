Everton will host Ukrainian side Dynamo Kyiv in a pre-season friendly at Goodison Park on Friday, 29 July.

All proceeds from the game will be donated to humanitarian charities supporting the people of Ukraine.

The match will be Everton's fourth and final pre-season fixture, after games against Arsenal and Minnesota United in the United States (16 and 20 July), and a trip to Blackpool on 24 July.