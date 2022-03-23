Arsenal talking point: Where do you think they will finish?

Oli Price-Bates, The Fresh Arsenal podcast, external

Predicted points tally: 71

Predicted position: 4th

Arsenal's game against Aston Villa felt like a big moment in their top-four challenge.

While there are many more hurdles to navigate yet, seeing how this team would react to a tough midweek loss to Liverpool was an important test of mindset, especially with Aaron Ramsdale, Gabriel Martinelli and Takehiro Tomiyasu absent from their slim squad. The Gunners will need that trio back fit for tougher games to come in April, but this team are well and truly in the driving seat for that final Champions League spot.

The biggest test for us will be how we navigate a week at the end of April containing away games against Chelsea and West Ham, with Manchester United at home tucked in between.

The Premier League has also yet to reschedule the north London derby, which could be the pivotal fixture, with Tottenham the Gunners’ biggest rivals for fourth given their win over West Ham on Sunday and favourable remaining fixtures.

