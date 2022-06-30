Martindale happy with Livingston squad 'quality and depth'

David Martindale is already pleased with the shape of his Livingston squad a month out from the start of the new season.

Players such as Alan Forrest, Keaghan Jacobs, Craig Sibbald, Gavin Reilly, Jack McMillan, Odin Bailey and Caleb Chukwuemeka have moved on.

Scott Bitsindou, Jamie Brandon, Esmael Goncalves and Phillip Cancar have been recruited, with Congo international midfielder Dylan Bahamboula also expected to be confirmed.

"We have got good depth and quality," said Martindale.

"Probably looking to bring one, potentially two in but that means moving one or two on.

"It has been a difficult window, quite quiet all over. We did a lot of our work before we broke off.

"At this point in time I could pick two teams and both teams are fairly strong and I wouldn’t be able to say ‘that is my starting XI and this is not’."