Arsenal 2-1 Wolves: Pick of the stats

Image source, Getty Images
  • Wolves have lost a Premier League game in which they led for the first time since November 2018 (against Cardiff), having gone unbeaten in 45 such matches.

  • Arsenal have lost just one of their last nine Premier League games (W7 D1), with that defeat coming against Manchester City on New Year’s Day.

  • Only Everton (6) have made more errors leading to opposition goals than Arsenal (5) in the Premier League this season.

  • Hwang Hee-Chan’s opener was his first goal in 11 Premier League appearances, having scored four goals in his first six games in the competition for Wolves.

  • Arsenal substitute Nicolas Pepe scored his first Premier League goal in 11 appearances, since scoring a brace against Brighton back in May.