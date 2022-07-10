All generations are here - Klopp
- Published
Simon Stone, BBC Sport in Bangkok
Liverpool have brought a large squad with them out to the Far East for games against Manchester United in Bangkok and Crystal Palace in Singapore.
There are 37 players “of all generations”, said Jurgen Klopp.
Vice-captain James Milner is the oldest, at 36. Bobby Clark, son of former Newcastle midfielder Lee, is the youngest, having turned 17 just over five months ago.
Jurgen Klopp led the @LFC arrival earlier. pic.twitter.com/hVUEd78R5Z— Simon Stone (@sistoney67) July 10, 2022
