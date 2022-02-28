Norwich face uncertainty over Chelsea game

Chris Goreham, BBC Radio Norfolk

Norwich City might be playing Chelsea in a Premier League fixture in 10 days. Then again they might not - and we won’t know until later this week.

The Canaries are due to face the European Champions on Saturday, 19 March. That weekend is also when the FA Cup quarter-finals take place so, if Norwich or Chelsea win their ties this week, that fixture will be postponed.

The Premier League has said it would have to take place on Thursday, 10 March with a 19:30 GMT kick off. Norwich are unhappy because it would be in the middle of two matches which look crucial to their hopes of staying up. They host Brentford on Saturday, 5 March and then go to Leeds on Sunday, 13 March.

The club has taken the unusual step of apologising to both sets of fans for the uncertainty. “Norwich City would like to express its disappointment and frustration at the late notice and timing of this potential fixture rearrangement” says a statement on the club’s official website.

The switch will be confirmed if Norwich win at Liverpool in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Wednesday night or if Chelsea beat Luton Town on the same evening.