Everton 1-0 Newcastle: Pick of the stats

Alex Iwobi’s winning goal for Everton was the second-latest winning goal on record (since 2006-07), timed at 98 minutes and 19 seconds, behind only Bruno Fernandes’ goal for Man Utd in a 3-2 win at Brighton in September 2020 (99:45).

Newcastle suffered their first Premier League defeat against Everton since December 2019, ending a four-match unbeaten run against the Toffees in the division.

Everton have received 101 red cards in the Premier League, the joint-most of any side (level with Arsenal), while they have received a red card in consecutive league games for the first time since October 2020 against Liverpool and Southampton.