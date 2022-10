Former Olympiacos coach Pedro Martins is likely to be a strong contender to replace Bruno Lage as Wolves manager, while Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui could be considered and Celtic's Ange Postecoglou has been discussed. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim is also among the contenders for the Wolves job, though it would cost the club £20m in compensation.

