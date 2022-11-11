G﻿raham Potter says the "washing-machine schedule" of games has made it tough to find consistency as he reflects on his first two months at Chelsea.

S﻿aturday's match at Newcastle will be their 13th fixture since Saturday, 1 October - and, after no win in four Premier League games, Potter admits it's been a challenge to find stability.

"﻿It's not easy to pinpoint a simple solution," he said. "But we've been in the washing machine of games with the turnaround and we need to find some time to reflect.

"﻿We have had some good performances but also lost Reece [James], who is a key player for us and we suffered in the first 20 minutes against Brighton and that's knocked us back a bit.

"﻿Finding the balance of recovering from the Champions League to the Premier League while managing injuries, load and injury prevention. ﻿Rotation is ultimately the enemy of stability but it's been necessary in this period."

T﻿he Chelsea boss accepts, though, that his team need to improve and will be using Saturday's game, and the break that follows, to implement changes.

"﻿I think we can do better, we can function better," he said. "That's where my focus is. It's always a process and we want to be on an upward curve."