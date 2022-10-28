Motherwell's Joe Efford faces several months on the sidelines following surgery on a torn quad muscle but the club have had better news on fellow forward Louis Moult, who could return before the World Cup break.

On Efford’s injury, manager Steven Hammell said: "It’s really frustrating. He has progressed really well since we came in. He is a player I really, really like.

"We were seeing really good levels from him and he is a different type of player to what we have got. He is a big, big player for us.

"So to lose him for the time he is going to be out is a massive blow."

Moult is yet to start since his return on loan from Burton but is expected back in seven to 10 days after seeing a specialist about an ankle issue.

"He had a small, small procedure during the week but hopefully Louis is not going to be the same time frame as Joe," explained Hammell.

"He has been brought in, obviously understanding that he can’t play 90 minutes every week and play 50 games a season.

"We were bleeding him in and he was getting to a good level, so to have a setback has been disappointing. That seems to be the way it’s going just now."