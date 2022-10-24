Nottingham Forest first-team coach Andy Reid says supporters have been given a team to be proud of, despite a mixed start to the season.

Speaking after Saturday's win over Liverpool, he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "It’s a day we had been waiting for at the City Ground for a hell of a long time. The atmosphere was fantastic and we see it as a culmination of a lot of hard work that’s gone on so far this season.

"At the back of my mind is a feeling we need to kick on, and this is the start of something we really want to build from.

"The gaffer speaks all the time about giving the fans a team to be proud of. I think, to a man and all the subs that came on, we have given supporters a team to be proud of. It is really important to us that fans can walk away from the stadium and be proud of what they have seen.

"We had to put together a team in the space of three months, whereas a lot of teams have been developing their teams over a number of years. For me, it’s been absolutely fantastic seeing the quality of the manager and the staff. There is so much to build from and so much positivity. We just need to make sure we get it right.

"We are on the right road and, slowly but surely, we are getting there."

