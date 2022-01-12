West Ham 2-0 Norwich: Smith reaction

Norwich boss Dean Smith, speaking to BBC Sport: "I'm disappointed with the manner of both goals we conceded. I felt it was a fairly even game in the first half and we restricted them to one goal.

"I wanted a bit more urgency from our wide players but unfortunately it lifted them a little bit as well.

"I thought we had a good 20-minute spell. We look like we lack a bit of confidence in the final third. I feel at times we refrain from pulling the trigger.

"We get battered from pillar to post from people outside that we're not fit to grace the Premier League, but we're still only three points from safety. I have got a committed and honest bunch of players."