Sutton's prediction: 1-0

Quite a lot went on when Crystal Palace came to Goodison Park at the end of last season, when Everton came from 2-0 down to win and secure their Premier League safety, and Eagles boss Patrick Vieira had an altercation with a fan who had come on to the pitch at the final whistle.

It is not 'all or nothing' for Frank Lampard's side this time, but they do need a good result here after three defeats on the bounce.

This is hard to call, because Crystal Palace are a dangerous side and I am very tempted to say they will pick up a point - but I am going to back Everton to come good.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin will still be rusty after just coming back from injury, but he might give the Toffees the edge.

Whelan's prediction: 1-1

These two teams are quite similar... I have to go with Patrick Vieira to get something with Palace though!

Bowman's prediction: 1-2

Palace are in better form, so let's go with them.

F﻿ind out how Sutton, Whelan and Bowman think the rest of the weekend's fixtures will go and cast your vote here