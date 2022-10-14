We didn't 'chuck in towel' - Tavernier

R﻿angers captain James Tavernier insists none of the players "chucked in the towel" during the 7-1 loss to Liverpool as he apologised to fans for the embarrassing defeat.

"We can only apologise, we never want to lose by that kind of scoreline to anybody," Tavernier told the Rangers website.

"I'd never once look at any team-mate and say they would chuck in the towel. Liverpool made the three substitutions with Jota, Salah and Thiago, who are world-class players and they caught us trying to play football in the wrong areas.

"We are always trying to do the positive thing and the right thing is to try and play our game the way we can but there is risk to that and they capitalised on it. We will learn from it and it'll only make us stronger.

"The Champions League is a great bonus for us as players and as a club, we obviously want to do our best in it, but our main focus is the league and domestic cups."