W﻿e asked for your post-match reaction after West Ham's 2-0 win over Wolves.

H﻿ere are some of your comments:

David: Much-improved performance on what we’ve seen thus far this season. No coincidence that their application and energy levels have dramatically increased and ball retention was definitely better. Wolves aren’t great but you have to start with baby steps and this just might be the catalyst to kick start the season. Bowen looks back to his best again.

Sinon: It wasn't a good watch, but it was an important three points that could kick-start our season. Bowen looked on fire again, and Scamacca showed us we might finally have signed a decent striker at the 75th attempt!

Scott: Solid performance against a team also lacking in confidence. We still play too negative under Moyes - he refuses to play Benrahma, who’s been our best player this season. I just feel teams have sussed out Moyes' one-dimensional football. We have spent big but no change of style, subs are like for like, no imagination. On a plus note Bowen was back on form.

Robert: See what happens when you change the team? Well done Moyes and the team, what an amazing improvement, keep it up.

John: Just glad to get the vital win, glimpses of a team… believe it or not I saw an awful lot in Paqueta, work rate and desire was there, obviously technically good as well, watch out for a star in the making.