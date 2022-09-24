Former Hibernian manager Shaun Maloney admits "I need to be better" as he reflected on his time at the Easter Road club.

M﻿aloney was sacked after just four months in charge last season.

H﻿owever, speaking to the Daily Mail, he said he wishes his old club the best.

He said: "It was a difficult experience. But I think it will be invaluable for me.

"I have a real fondness for the club, I love the history and the passion of the supporters. I will look back on it in a few years as a big learning experience.

"I hope the club can go and achieve what the supporters want. I was at big clubs that held extraordinary pressure so I was not disturbed by that at Hibs. I got knocked down. I get back up. I need to be better. I will be.

"I have taken this on board and travelled Europe, been down to Championship and League One games, to see how teams produce chances. I want to give my next team the best opportunities to score goals."