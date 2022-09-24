'Fox will need an immediate impact'

W﻿e asked for your views on Liam Fox's appointment as Dundee United head coach.

H﻿ere are some of your thoughts:

Jim: Liam Fox will not be everyone's choice but he's clearly up for it. I like what I saw at Ibrox which was clearly a marked improvement on the diabolic performances of late but it's a very long way back.

A﻿non: The interview process is a joke, Fox being appointed is worst kept secret in years. Cheapest option for United but to appoint someone from outside the club how long would it take them to get to know the players? Fox has little successful experience as a manager and will be judged on results so needs to turn things round immediately.