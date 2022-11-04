Alejandro Garnacho has thanked his "idol" Cristiano Ronaldo after scoring the winner in Manchester United's 1-0 success at Real Sociedad.

A﻿t 18 years and 125 days, he became United's youngest non-English goalscorer in major European competition, overtaking George Best, who scored aged 18 years and 158 days against Djurgardens IF in 1964.