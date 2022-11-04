Garnacho thanks 'idol' Ronaldo
18 years and 125 days dreaming of this moment— Alejandro Garnacho (@agarnacho7) November 3, 2022
Thanks Idol, @Cristiano pic.twitter.com/p3znaynaH3
Alejandro Garnacho has thanked his "idol" Cristiano Ronaldo after scoring the winner in Manchester United's 1-0 success at Real Sociedad.
At 18 years and 125 days, he became United's youngest non-English goalscorer in major European competition, overtaking George Best, who scored aged 18 years and 158 days against Djurgardens IF in 1964.