B﻿rendan Rogers says he will "continue to work with" Youri Tielemans despite the midfielder's uncertain Leicester City future.

T﻿ielemans, 25, is out of contract next summer but has started 12 of Leicester's 13 league games this season.

T﻿he Belgium midfielder is often linked with other clubs, such is his quality, and Rodgers said: "He is a fantastic professional. Even though he is in the situation with his contract, he has never wavered in terms of what he provides the team. He has the know-how. I will continue to work with him while he’s here. We’ll see in the coming months.”

S﻿hould Tielemans leave, it will add to a period of transition at Leicester given the likes of Kasper Schmeichel and Wesley Fofana departed during the summer.

R﻿odgers backed goalkeeper Danny Ward to step up to the club's number-one spot when Schmeichel departed and he now feels the Wales keeper has settled into the role.

“It was always going to take time as Kasper had a legendary status here," added Rodgers.

"Danny is starting to relax more. He's only going to get better.”