Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United - "in the end" - were the big winners in this summer's transfer window, believes the Telegraph’s Luke Edwards.

“I really like what Arsenal have done – particularly getting Zinchenko and Jesus from Manchester City," he told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast.

"They have started the season really well, there’s a feel-good factor there and sometimes that comes directly from what you’ve done in the window. You want to give everyone a lift, improve your squad in key positions and get the team better equipped to do well. Arsenal have done all of those things."

Manchester City's acquisition of the "phenomenal" Erling Haaland - with nine goals in five Premier League games so far - was also a masterstroke, according to Edwards.

"There was a rather premature - typically English - knee-jerk reaction after the Community Shield when he didn’t play very well, when we were questioning whether he could do it in the Premier League. It turns out he can’t just do it in the Premier League, he is smashing the whole place up.

"They’ve also bought Kalvin Phillips, so they’ve addressed their two major needs and made a profit in this window. Manchester City have absolutely mastered the transfer window, of all the clubs in the Premier League.

"Whether you like it or not, they were already the best team in the country and they have done some phenomenal business.

"I also think Manchester United had a good window in the end. They have signed Casemiro, Antony, Lisandro Martinez and Christian Eriksen – four signings who improve them immediately. They have spent a hell of a lot of money to do it – over £200m – but the proof will be in the pudding.

"We won’t know how any of this works out until four or five months into the season, but I like what United have done. It’s not perfect, but it’s very good.”

