Willian 'can't wait to get started' at Fulham

Willian says he can't wait to get started at a "special club" like Fulham after signing a one-year contract.

After completing the deal, he told the club website: "I’m happy to be here, I’m happy to be back in the Premier League.

"Fulham is a special club, a club that wants to improve, that wants to fight for something bigger, so I’m here to help, and I cant wait to get started."

Tony Khan added: "I’m very happy that Willian has officially signed with Fulham.

"He’s been impressive during his recent training sessions with our squad, and we believe that adding a player of Willian’s quality and someone with his vast experience will strengthen the club as we work to build on the strong start that we’ve had to this Premier League season."