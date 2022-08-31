Owynn Palmer-Atkin, BBC Radio Leicester

"It's just a matter of time" until the first win of the Premier League season arrives, according to Leicester City manager, Brendan Rodgers.

It's also vital that it arrives soon.

Leicester have just one point to show from their opening four games - and the tough fixtures keep rolling around.

On Thursday, they face Manchester United, followed by games against Brighton, Aston Villa and Tottenham before the international break.

Couple those fixtures with their prized defender on the verge of joining Chelsea, a quiet transfer window and growing fan unrest - and there's quite a storm brewing at King Power Stadium.

Rodgers admitted he won't be given too much of the money from the Wesley Fofana deal to reinvest either. City have got to pay 25% of it to Saint Etienne due to their sell-on clause and reinvest some of the funds back into the club to continue their sustainable model.

This means Rodgers may have only £20m-£25m to spend before the window shuts, with very little room in his squad to work with.