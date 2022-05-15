Everton 2-3 Brentford: Lampard reaction

Everton manager Frank Lampard to BBC Sport: "It's pretty simple. We had control of the game. We looked like we would score more goals and win the game. The red card changes everything. You can't play with 10-men for 70 minutes in the Premier League and expect much more [from the players].

"The fans have given everything and we must go again on Thursday. Hopefully Michael Keane, who was sick overnight, comes back. We have three centre-halves out and it's very hard to sustain results like that. We will fight until the end no matter what bodies we have left.

"The first 20 minutes felt comfortable. The crowd were flying. No complaints about the players. We just have to rest a bit, stay positive. It's in our hands and we'll go again."