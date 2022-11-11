A﻿dam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

M﻿aybe it is just Leeds United where managers look as much under stress following victories as they do after a run of defeats!

Two exhilarating Premier League wins for head coach Jesse Marsch have definitely released the pressure on him and his side before the trip to Tottenham Hotpsur with the Whites out of the relegation zone.

Midfielder Tyler A﻿dams is delighted for the boss.

"I'm definitely very pleased for him," the USA captain told BBC Radio Leeds. "It goes to show that when we do the right things and we follow the match plans the team has the quality to perform. He believes in us.

"I think it's a little bit unfair looking at some of the losses in that tough stretch and say it was the manager's fault. There's been stupid lapses in games which we go through.

"Sometimes you have to look at yourself in the mirror and not point the finger. But really nothing has changed in the past 10 games. We're doing our jobs. It's just that you can't have four or five guys performing at a high level, you need 10 or 11 to get results in this league."

Adams' team-mate Brenden A﻿aronson endorses the backing of their fellow American, who many feared was for the sack after an eight-match winless run until beating Liverpool at Anfield.

"A lot of teams would have been like 'I don't want to listen to what he has to say anymore' but we're all bought into it," he said "We all want to play under him. We love him, we all want to play well and as a team win games."

So will the pair be holding back at Spurs on Saturday knowing there is a plane to catch to Qatar? No way, says Adams.

"1﻿00 miles per hour," he said. "We don't have another gear. There is no other gear, man. I'm trying to win."