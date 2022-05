Jurgen Klopp's assistant manager Pep Lijnders said Sunday's parade was the "best remedy" for Liverpool's Champions League final defeat.

He said: "We saw the scouse soul today.

"There's some things bigger than winning. When you lose and you see the pride, it's next level. I think this is the best remedy.

"We have the feeling we can continue with this team to work - it overrules all the thoughts of losing. We have to cherish these moments.