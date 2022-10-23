Giovanni van Bronckhorst has vowed to fight on as Rangers manager despite yet another below-par performance as his side were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Livingston. (Sunday Post), external

Rangers captain James Tavernier has taken the blame for Livingston's goal and admits Saturday's 1-1 draw at Ibrox is unacceptable. (Scottish Sunday Express), external

The agency that represents Nigeria defender Calvin Bassey say his summer move to Ajax from Rangers was better for hid "development", with Arsenal also interested in the 22-year-old. (OwnGoalNigeria, via Mirror), external

