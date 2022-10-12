Rangers v Liverpool: Pick of the stats
Rangers are winless and goalless in their past five European meetings with English sides.
Liverpool have won three of their seven away games against Scottish sides. The Reds beat Hearts 1-0 in their most recent such match in August 2012, but they have never managed two victories in a row.
Liverpool lost 4-1 at Napoli in their first away Champions League game this season - the last time they were beaten twice in a row on the road in the competition was in 2019 (Barcelona and Napoli).
Three of Liverpool’s five Champions League goals this season have come from set-pieces, including both against Rangers at Anfield last week.