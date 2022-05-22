A club united
👊 This. Team. Never. Gives. Up. pic.twitter.com/Xf00JZHFG3— Leeds United (@LUFC) May 22, 2022
For this club, this city and these fans! 💙💛🤍— Robin Koch (@RobinKoch25) May 22, 2022
We fought until the last minute, we are Leeds and we are staying up! 👆🏼 @LUFC pic.twitter.com/iNN6q83twH
Wow 😍😍😍 this team 🔥🔥 #alaw— Patrick Bamford (@Patrick_Bamford) May 22, 2022
