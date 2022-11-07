S﻿outhampton "need to make a manager change" after their latest defeat left them mired in the bottom three, according to former England midfielder Kieron Dyer.

T﻿he Saints held their own against Newcastle for much of Sunday's encounter, but were still comprehensively beaten at St Mary's, with boss Ralph Hasenhuttl again frustrated by a lack of ruthless finishing.

D﻿yer told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast that they need a new voice to get them out of trouble.

"﻿They need a fresh manager with fresh ideas to give them a chance of pushing out of the relegation zone," he said. "It's a game of fine margins, but you have to be clinical.

"﻿That's why they are right down there as one of the favourites to go down."

T﻿elegraph journalist Luke Edwards admitted he'd "never seen so many stories about a manager going to be sacked and then him still be there", but expects the current speculation about Hasenhuttl's imminent dismissal to be correct.

"﻿There is probably something in it this time," he said. "It is sacking season at the moment and they are probably thinking about who is out there that will go to Southampton."

