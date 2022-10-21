Each of Aston Villa's past four matches against Brentford at Villa Park have been drawn.

The Bees have alternated between drawing (four) and winning (four) each of their eight league meetings with Aston Villa this century, beating them 2-1 last time out in January.

Aston Villa have won just two of their past eight Premier League home games (D3 L3), keeping just one clean sheet in that run.