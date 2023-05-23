Momentum 'huge' for Livi as Anderson looks to next season

Bruce Anderson says it is “huge” for Livingston to have a strong end to the season as they look to follow up their win over Dundee United by beating Motherwell on Wednesday night.

The striker netted the opener as Livi edged out United 2-1 on Saturday to halt a run of three straight defeats.

“You saw last season we won the last few games and we took that momentum in to this season, started really well,” Anderson said.

“So we spoke about it as players, we just want to keep winning football matches and then take it in to the new season.

“The players that are here, we all want to be here and we all want to work hard for the manager and we will come back after the summer stronger than ever.”

Anderson says Livi went “back to basics” against United to halt their slump and insists they players’ will to win can’t be questioned.

“I think that is something you can’t level at the boys, we always put in 100% whether it is at training or in games,” he added.

“We had honest conversations, with players and staff, and it was just about getting the three points on Saturday and we will build on it. For us it is about getting six points in the next two games.”