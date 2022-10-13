Hearts manager Robbie Neilson told BBC Sportsound: “I thought we started the game really well, the way we wanted to start it and then the wee rebound after it.

“When you play at his level, the quality of the players and the finish - they took us apart. For a period they got four goals, and we lost our way and that was the disappointing thing.

“At half time, we spoke about having to be good, technically and tactically, and we weren't being aggressive enough. You’re 4-0 down and there’s no real aggression in the tackle, there were no yellow cards to show and try to get some fight. The second half was miles better. We got that contact, we got that aggression."

On the Hearts travelling support, he added: “4,000 of them came to the game with another 1,500 or so in the city centre, they've travelled spending money and putting it into Hearts and we just want to give them a good time. We went 4-0 down and no one left, they were singing and clapping the players."