Dundee United have close to a full squad, with defender Charlie Mulgrew (thigh) the only absentee.

Motherwell forward Joe Efford has been ruled out until 2023 after surgery on a quad tear. Louis Moult has had a small procedure on his ankle but should return before the World Cup break.

On-loan Huddersfield winger Rolando Aarons (hamstring) is back with his parent club while Jake Carroll and Nathan McGinley are continuing their rehab following surgery.