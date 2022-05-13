Listen: United's 1972 FA Cup-winning team commemorated with plaques
- Published
🗣️ "We're celebrating 50 years"— BBC Sport West Yorkshire (@BBCWYS) May 12, 2022
Leeds United's 1972 FA Cup winning team are commemorated at Elland Road in a series of 16 plaques
Hear from Eddie Gray, Paul Reaney, Mick Jones, Allan Clarke, artist @PaulTrevillion & @lufctrust
🎧 ➡️ https://t.co/KG60mNvbdg#lufc #bbcfootball pic.twitter.com/c7UwCFHa2H
