J﻿ack Grealish is back "playing with a smile on his face" and couldn't hide his enjoyment after starring in Manchester City's ruthless 5-0 win over Copenhagen.

T﻿he midfielder told BT Sport how happy he currently is at Etihad Stadium - and gave his own insight into lethal team-mate Erling Haaland.

"I'm loving it at the moment," said Grealish. "I'm playing with freedom and confidence and just going through one of those moments.

"As for Haaland, I've never witnessed anything like it in my life. He's always there, always finishing. It's a pleasure to play with him.

"When I was walking back, their keeper said to me 'he's not human' and I was like 'bro, you're telling me!'

"He's so humble, so great around the place and hopefully he can carry this on and fire us to glory."