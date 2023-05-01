Ralston 'ready to go' in Johnston absence

Anthony Ralston says he is ready to step up into the Celtic starting XI, after fellow right-back Alistair Johnston picked up a serious looking injury in the Scottish Cup semi-final win.

"First and foremost, I want to wish Ally all the best with his health and his recovery," Ralston said.

"It looked a sore one and you see him on crutches, but hopefully it's nothing too serious and he can get back as soon as possible.

"From my point of view, it's just about doing my job. It's not about me - it's about the team. We are together and as a unit to achieve our goals.

"If you are called upon to do your job, you do it and that comes from the training that we do. We train every day at the highest level, so if you are called upon or starting you are ready to go."