Rodgers on injuries, top-half aim and conceding from set-pieces

Brendan Rodgers has been speaking to the media before Leicester City host relegated Norwich City in the Premier League on Wednesday.

Here are the key lines from the Foxes boss:

James Maddison and James Justin will be available, but Ricardo Pereira won't be in the squad.

Rodgers said they're "determined" to get a result against Norwich and "finish the season as strongly as we can". He added that his side must "defend properly" and "need to keep a clean sheet".

On their top-half aim, he said: "The expectations have increased and that means the disappointment increases. I always have the bigger picture of where we're at. It’s important to finish as high as we can and take confidence into pre-season."

Rodgers said conceding goals from set-pieces has "been an issue all season", adding: "A lot of it boils down to the courage in the team to get first contact. We will be better next year once we've had the summer. We had very limited time to work on it, so it can be difficult."

