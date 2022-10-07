J﻿urgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Sunday's game against Premier League leaders Arsenal.

H﻿ere are the key lines from the Liverpool boss:

D﻿arwin Nunez has shown he can get into good finishing positions which Klopp says "is why we should be optimistic about what's coming from him in the future".

Arthur Melo has picked up a muscle injury in training. None of the other injured players are back yet, but "Curtis Jones is probably closest".

O﻿n recent formation changes, Klopp said: "It's important that we are unpredictable again."

K﻿lopp said: "You cannot say we are back. We are still a work in progress. We need consistency."

The German said Roberto Firmino is an incredibly important player, adding: "I am happy with his goalscoring record so far, and hopefully he can put a few more in."

He said he never considered resting Trent Alexander-Arnold to take him out of the firing line.

Klopp said Arsenal are a "young, very exciting team" that have all his respect.

H﻿e added that past results go out the window and they will "try to cause them problems".

