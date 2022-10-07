K﻿lopp on Nunez, being 'unpredictable' and Arsenal

J﻿urgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Sunday's game against Premier League leaders Arsenal.

H﻿ere are the key lines from the Liverpool boss:

  • D﻿arwin Nunez has shown he can get into good finishing positions which Klopp says "is why we should be optimistic about what's coming from him in the future".

  • Arthur Melo has picked up a muscle injury in training. None of the other injured players are back yet, but "Curtis Jones is probably closest".

  • O﻿n recent formation changes, Klopp said: "It's important that we are unpredictable again."

  • K﻿lopp said: "You cannot say we are back. We are still a work in progress. We need consistency."

  • The German said Roberto Firmino is an incredibly important player, adding: "I am happy with his goalscoring record so far, and hopefully he can put a few more in."

  • He said he never considered resting Trent Alexander-Arnold to take him out of the firing line.

  • Klopp said Arsenal are a "young, very exciting team" that have all his respect.

  • H﻿e added that past results go out the window and they will "try to cause them problems".

