Foster expects 'entirely different' Dons performance

Aberdeen owe their fans a much more positive performance against Rangers on Tuesday following the ultra-cautious set-up in defeat to Celtic, says former Dons defender Richard Foster.

“The Aberdeen fans at home expect more attacking threat from their team," Foster told BBC Radio Good Morning Scotland.

"They’ve seen it this season – Aberdeen have been good at home, scoring goals, which is why it was such a shock to see them go so defensive on Saturday.

“Aberdeen fans – and rightly so – it was the same when I was there, you go into these games and hope Rangers don’t play well but you need to play well yourself.

"You might still get beat, but you still put in a performance the Aberdeen fans can enjoy, which they didn’t get at the weekend. I think it will be entirely different tonight."