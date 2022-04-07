Teamwork makes the dream work

Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola loves to rotate. VERY rarely does he submit the same starting XI for two consecutive games. And John Stones knows all about that.

"We know how important every single player is in our squad," he said. "The manager reiterated that before the Atletico game. I believe that’s why we’ve been so successful over the years I’ve been here, because everyone’s done their job, been patient at times, always been ready."

There might have been a time when Manchester City fans were concerned if the Stones-Dias partnership was broken up, perhaps this season the Dias-Laporte combination. There've been times when seeing Stones in the starting XI set the nerves going. Nathan Ake too maybe - until his performances over the past two weeks put paid to that.

"There's a strong connection in the backline these days," said Stones. "You see it repeatedly on the pitch with hugs, handshakes, high-fives after a crucial tackle or a big block.

"I can’t say a bad thing about any player I’ve played with here, to be honest. Everyone has been an incredible player. I’ve been fortunate to spend a few years with Aymeric Laporte, this is my second season with Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake, a lot of us have been together, we know how each other play, how each other work.

"The boys that haven’t been here so long have gelled so quick and it’s been a seamless transition. We’re so lucky, I’m so lucky, the team is, to have who we have, to have the strength, the quality and the winning mentality that we have in this team.

"Everyone in that dressing room wants to come out on the winning side and we’ll do everything in our power to do that."

Pep Guardiola has also spoken at times of unhappy players. He understands it, but wants to see everyone fighting on the training pitch for a place in the first team and not moping around.

"We approach it the same as the Carabao Cup, the FA Cup, Champions League whatever – whoever we play. That’s why we’ve been so successful, how much respect we give our opposition, how we concentrate on ourselves, and know what we can affect, which is how we train this week," said Stones.